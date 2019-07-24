Kenosha Co. sheriff: 8 arrests, 172 citations issued during 2019 Country Thunder

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released on Wednesday, July 24 details regarding arrests and citations during Country Thunder in Twin Lakes over the past weekend.
Misdemeanor criminal arrests:
- Battery/domestic violence – 3
- Disorderly conduct/domestic violence – 2
- Disorderly conduct/all other – 1
- Possession of cocaine – 1
- Probation violation – 1
Citations:
- Underage drinking – 155
- Disorderly conduct – 5
- Fraud on an attraction – 4
- Obstruction/resisting an officer – 3
- Possession of marijuana – 2
- Possession of drug paraphernalia – 1
- Lewd and lascivious behavior – 1
- Trespass to land – 1
