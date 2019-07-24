Kenosha Co. sheriff: 8 arrests, 172 citations issued during 2019 Country Thunder

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released on Wednesday, July 24 details regarding arrests and citations during Country Thunder in Twin Lakes over the past weekend.

Misdemeanor criminal arrests: 

  • Battery/domestic violence – 3
  • Disorderly conduct/domestic violence – 2
  • Disorderly conduct/all other – 1
  • Possession of cocaine – 1
  • Probation violation – 1

Citations:

  • Underage drinking – 155
  • Disorderly conduct – 5
  • Fraud on an attraction – 4
  • Obstruction/resisting an officer – 3
  • Possession of marijuana – 2
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia – 1
  • Lewd and lascivious behavior – 1
  • Trespass to land – 1
