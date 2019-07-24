‘Nice blinker, (expletive):’ 2 women charged after road rage fight caught on camera in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Charges were filed Wednesday, July 24 against two women after a road rage fight was caught on camera Sunday, July 21 in Caledonia. According to prosecutors, the women were upset about the victim’s driving in a construction zone.

Katelynn Vogel, 19, of Cudahy, faces three charges:

Possession of an electronic weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Savannah Woodard, 19, of Franklin, faces one count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area near 6 Mile Road and Dale Drive for a report of a fight.

The victim indicated he was driving northbound on Dale Drive when someone in a silver vehicle behind him shouted that he was an “(expletive).” The victim stopped at 6 Mile Road and Dale Drive, and exited his vehicle. He said Woodard was driving the silver vehicle, and she pushed him while she was still in the vehicle. Another man approached, and the victim indicated he was trying to figure out why Woodard called him a name. He said Woodard, Vogel, and the third man then began attacking him. Police noted his knees were bleeding and his face was beginning to bruise.

Witnesses recorded video of the fight. The victim indicated when he said he was going to call police, the two women and the man fled in their vehicles — the silver vehicle and a maroon vehicle.

The complaint said police spoke with someone who was in the maroon vehicle. She said they were behind her friend “Sav, who was driving the silver vehicle. She said her friend was cut off by another driver in a construction zone, and yelled, “Nice blinker, (expletive).” Then, she said the victim got out of his vehicle and yelled at her friend, striking her window. She said she got out of the maroon vehicle and ran over to help her friend. Soon, the group was in the street, with people yelling at each other.

According to the complaint, Woodard and Vogel were identified as suspects through tips to police. Contact was made with them, and the complaint said police recovered an electric weapon.

Woodard told police while driving in the construction zone, she became angry with another driver for not using his turn signal and using his brakes several times. She said when the victim approached her vehicle, he yelled at her regarding her complaints about his driving. She said he hit her window, and soon, there was a fight. She said she, Vogel, and her friend that was in the maroon vehicle hit the victim in the back, and Vogel went into their vehicle, grabbed the Taser, and tried to use it on the victim.

Vogel told police the victim overheard them complaining about his driving before the fight. She admitted to trying to use the Taser on the victim during the fight, the complaint said, but he was “moving too much.” She indicated she bought the electric weapon while in the Dells on vacation, and carried it with her “for protection.”

Vogel and Woodard were in court for their initial appearances Wednesday. A $150 cash bond was set for Vogel, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 7.

A $500 signature bond was set for Woodard, who pleaded not guilty. A status conference was scheduled for Sept. 24.

