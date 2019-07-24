Oshonti Cannady pleads not guilty; accused of killing Sonya Collins, wounding 2 others

MILWAUKEE — Oshonti Cannady pleaded not guilty in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, July 24 to charges in a triple shooting that unfolded near 85th and Grantosa on June 27. Sonya Collins, 41, died as a result of the shooting. Two other women were hurt.

Prosecutors say Cannady and his girlfriend, Collins’ daughter, were arguing on the phone while she was driving to Collins’ house near 85th and Grantosa. During the conversation, Cannady allegedly said, “On my kids, I finna shooting that (expletive) up.”

Once Collins’ daughter got to the house, the criminal complaint states Cannady also showed up with two other men and began acting “as though he would physically assault” his girlfriend and the female friend she was with. That is when Collins came outside and “attempted to prevent the defendant from attacking (her daughter).”

The complaint indicates Cannady went back to his vehicle, “retrieved a firearm” and “shot at” all three women. One bullet struck Collins in the chest, killing her. Collins’ daughter and her friend were also hit and wounded.

Court records show just one day prior to the shooting, Cannady had appeared in court for a separate incident — charged back in May with carrying a concealed weapon. As part of the terms of his bond, Cannady was ordered not to be in possession of a gun. Now, he could spend the rest of his life in prison — if convicted.

Cannady is due back in court on Aug. 7.