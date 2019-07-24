× Police: 1 taken into custody following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Tuesday night, July 23 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of Teutonia and Capitol.

The driver refused to stop and pursued ensued. The pursuit ended after the fleeing driver struck another vehicle near the intersection of 35th Street and Clarke Street.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The driver was subsequently arrested for fleeing/eluding and 1st degree reckless endangering safety. The driver will also be held in custody on a misdemeanor warrant from the Department of Corrections.