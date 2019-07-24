× Salvation Army of Milwaukee County opens holiday volunteer opportunities

MILWAUKEE — Do you want to give back this upcoming holiday season? The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County wants you to consider volunteering your time. They have hundreds of open shifts for upcoming events around the county.

To sign up, you are encouraged to visit: http://salar.my/SAMKEVols (with the exception of bell ringing). Volunteers are needed for the following holiday programs:

Bell Ringing : Help raise money to fund 80+ programs in Milwaukee County. Visit registertoring.com.

Summer and fall opportunities are still available as well, including: