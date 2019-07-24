Waukesha County sheriff issues reverse 911 call due to law enforcement presence in Town of Lisbon

Posted 2:50 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, July 24, 2019

TOWN OF LISBON — The Waukesha County sheriff issued a reverse 911 call Wednesday afternoon, July 24 due to a law enforcement presence in the Town of Lisbon.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted that the incident was taking place near Silver Spring Drive (County Highway VV) and Lynwood Drive.

Officials asked that the public please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as we learn more.

