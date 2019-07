GREEN BAY — The world’s largest rubber duck is making a return to Green Bay’s Tall Ship Festival.

Known as “Mama Duck,” it weighs 11 tons — roughly the weight of 5 1/2 cars — and weighs more than the heaviest elephant ever recorded in the world.

Mama Duck will float alongside nine vessels for the 2019 festival.

The annual festival runs from July 26-28.

