MILWAUKEE — A tiny collector’s item is making a big impact in Milwaukee. An artist built a miniature model of Miller Park — made for ants!

Baseball fans were able to enter a raffle to win the tiny replica with money going toward the MACC Fund.

The mini Miller Park is equipped with lights, panels that open and close, and even the Bernie Brewer slide!

More than $5,000 was raised and on Thursday night, July 25 before the mini park finally found a new home.