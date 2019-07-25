Cudahy police seek missing 30-year-old Sara Esau, believed to be in danger

CUDAHY — Police are looking to find a missing 30-year-old Cudahy woman. Authorities say Sarah Esau is believed to be in imminent danger to herself because of her mental health.

According to police, Esau left Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital — at 5900 South Lake Drive — around 1:15 on Thursday, July 25 and ran into a nearby park. Officers searched the area but were unable to find her.

Officials say Esau has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and altered reality psychosis.

Authorities describe Esau as a female, white, standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue scrub pants and a fitted white t-shirt. She did not have access to a cellphone when she walked away from the hospital.