MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened Wednesday night, July 24. It happened near Teutonia and Villard around 10:25 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound when it stuck an unoccupied parked car and then a tree.

The circumstances behind the accident are still being investigated.

The sole occupant, 47-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.