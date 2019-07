MILWAUKEE — Good food for a good cause.

Thursday, July 25 marked the Wisconsin Humane Society‘s fundraiser “Feasting for Fido.”

Over the years, it has raised more than $200,000 for the organization.

The event had samplings from a number of restaurants including DiModa Pizza, Holey Moley Doughnuts & Coffee, and Blue Bat Kitchen.

Restaurants competed for three awards, and all the proceeds benefit animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

