Foods pulling double duty: The fruits and vegetables that can help keep you hydrated

MILWAUKEE -- Staying hydrated is important -- especially on hot summer days. But drinking a glass of water isn't the only way to do it. Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with some foods that help you get your fill of H20.

1. The Importance of being Hydrated

• Keeping your body hydrated helps all the systems in your body work better, including your heart, muscles and brain.

• The amount of water that everyone needs is really impacted by the weather, if you are sick, pregnant or breastfeeding or how hard or for how long you are exercising.

• As a general rule of thumb, Kids 1-3 need 40 ounces of fluid a day, 56 ounces for ages 4-8, 72 ounces and above for kids 9-13 and adults need at least 92-124 ounces a day

• Studies show the sign of thirst means you`re already dehydrated

2. Fruits & Vegetables are rich in water!

• In addition to drinking fluid for hydration, fruits and vegetables are made up of water, too!

• Lettuce is a whopping 96% water! Use lettuce leaves as wraps to not only increase your nutrient intake but also to hydrate too!

• Watermelon is in the name, it`s 92% water, it makes a great pre- or post- exercise snack

• Cucumber, celery, tomato, cantaloupe, peach, grapefruit, pineapple and blueberries are among the others that top the list

3. Demo Recipe

o Start with selecting a fruit that might be on sale or in season! This time of year, peaches, watermelon and berries are a great choice

o Using watermelon water and water is a great combo with strawberries to make popsicles

o Using sliced peaches with fresh squeezed orange juice and water makes another refreshing popsicle!

o Fresh cut watermelon with pink lemonade and water is another favorite

o Then, it`s just that easy, put them in the freezer for 4-6 hours until frozen!

o This is great activity to let the kiddos help out with!