Iowa officer resigns after video shows him shoving motorcyclist during traffic stop

DURANT, Iowa -- An Iowa police officer has resigned after video surfaced of him pulling out his gun and knocking over a motorcyclist during a traffic stop, according to WHO-TV.

Robert Smith quit his job Monday night after a closed city council meeting in the town of Durant. After retiring from the Iowa State Patrol, Smith was hired by the Durant Police Department.

Dashcam video surfaced in July showing Smith, an Iowa State Trooper at the time, pulling over Bryce Yakish near West Liberty in September of 2017.

The video shows Yakish pull off the road and appear to comply to commands. Smith quickly ran at him with his gun drawn. He shoved Yakish to the ground, knocking his bike over.

In court documents, Smith claimed Yakish tried to get away, but the video shows otherwise. Yakish would be arrested and charged with eluding law enforcement, a felony crime.

Smith was one of three full-time officers in Durant, a town of 1,800.