Jen’s Sweet Treats raises funds for scholarship in honor of Officer Michalski

CUDAHY — Thursday, July 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the line-of-duty death of Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski. To mark the tragic anniversary, Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy, talked about her efforts to raise money for a scholarship in Michalski’s honor.

On Thursday, Clark was set to donate 100% of proceeds collected at her bakery — with the first $1,500 going toward a Cudahy High School scholarship, and the rest split between the C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors) Camp and the Burn Injured Youth Camp. Two of Officer Michalski’s sisters were on hand to help.

“It turned out to be Mike’s partner is best friends with my cake decorator. One of my cupcake decorators works with Mike’s wife, so there was a connection — a personal connection,” said Clark.

Officer Michalski was shot and killed on July 25, 2018 while serving a search warrant near 28th and Wright.

Money raised during Clark’s fundraiser would support the next generation of heroes.

“The first $1,500 we raise today — with a brat and burger fry and everything we make in our shop — that will go towards the scholarship,” Clark said.

Officer Michalski graduated from Cudahy High School. With that in mind, the scholarship would go to a CHS student interested in becoming a police officer or first responder.

“No individual grieves the same way, but if we can give them some hope, to show them there are other people out there who have been through it, and that we are surviving, that’s the whole goal of our organization,” said JoAnn Mignon, president of Wisconsin Concerns of Police Survivors.

There’s no limit to Clark’s generosity. She’s a business owner who gives away most of her profits — a member of the community who helps all of us heal.

“I make ends meet,” said Clark. “That’s all I need. I don’t need anything fancy. As long as I can help people, I’m the richest person in the world.”

Clark said she hopes to fund the scholarship each year in Officer Michalski’s honor.