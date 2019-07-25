‘Live entertainment:’ Brady Street will be rocking the night and day away on Saturday, July 27

Posted 9:54 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, July 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- One of the east side's most anticipated festivals, The Brady Street Festival, returns this Saturday. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview.

About Brady Street Festival (website)

Brady Street Festival is on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 from 11am to midnight!

Brady Street will be rockin' the night and day away with 4 stages packed with live entertainment, including some of our favorite local and regional bands.

Click here for an event map!

2019 SCHEDULE:

East - The Casamigos Stage presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

11:30am Shred 415 East Side

1:00pm Newvices

2:30pm Ghost Mirror

4:00pm Ajani Jones

5:30pm OQ

7:00pm White Mystery

8:30pm Amanda Huff

10:00pm Klassik

Center - The Bud Light Locals Stage sponsored by Gruber Law Offices

1:00pm Salsa workshop - Salsabrosa MKE

2:30pm Shaddye

4:00pm Vinz Clortho

5:30pm Sistastrings

7:00pm Yum Yum Cult

8:30pm Hot By Ziggy

10:00pm Rose of the West

Glorioso's Entertainment Stage sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Farmers

11:00am WI Dairy Farmers

1:30pm Joey Burbs

3:00pm Cheese Curd Eating Contest

4:30pm Smoke N Mirrors

6:00pm Chris Haise Band

7:30pm Xposed 4Heads

9:00pm B~Free

West - The Stoli Stage

11:30am Zumba with CJ

1:00pm E is for Epic

2:30pm The New Grey

4:00pm Caley Conway

5:30pm Tangled Lines

7:00pm Antony and the Tramps

9:00pm Casablanca Belly Dancers

9:30pm Cream City Queens Drag Show

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.