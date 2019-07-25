‘Live entertainment:’ Brady Street will be rocking the night and day away on Saturday, July 27

MILWAUKEE -- One of the east side's most anticipated festivals, The Brady Street Festival, returns this Saturday. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview.
About Brady Street Festival (website)
Brady Street Festival is on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 from 11am to midnight!
Brady Street will be rockin' the night and day away with 4 stages packed with live entertainment, including some of our favorite local and regional bands.
Click here for an event map!
2019 SCHEDULE:
East - The Casamigos Stage presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
11:30am Shred 415 East Side
1:00pm Newvices
2:30pm Ghost Mirror
4:00pm Ajani Jones
5:30pm OQ
7:00pm White Mystery
8:30pm Amanda Huff
10:00pm Klassik
Center - The Bud Light Locals Stage sponsored by Gruber Law Offices
1:00pm Salsa workshop - Salsabrosa MKE
2:30pm Shaddye
4:00pm Vinz Clortho
5:30pm Sistastrings
7:00pm Yum Yum Cult
8:30pm Hot By Ziggy
10:00pm Rose of the West
Glorioso's Entertainment Stage sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Farmers
11:00am WI Dairy Farmers
1:30pm Joey Burbs
3:00pm Cheese Curd Eating Contest
4:30pm Smoke N Mirrors
6:00pm Chris Haise Band
7:30pm Xposed 4Heads
9:00pm B~Free
West - The Stoli Stage
11:30am Zumba with CJ
1:00pm E is for Epic
2:30pm The New Grey
4:00pm Caley Conway
5:30pm Tangled Lines
7:00pm Antony and the Tramps
9:00pm Casablanca Belly Dancers
9:30pm Cream City Queens Drag Show