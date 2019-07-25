‘Live entertainment:’ Brady Street will be rocking the night and day away on Saturday, July 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the east side's most anticipated festivals, The Brady Street Festival, returns this Saturday. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Brady Street Festival (website)

Brady Street Festival is on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 from 11am to midnight!

Brady Street will be rockin' the night and day away with 4 stages packed with live entertainment, including some of our favorite local and regional bands. Click here for an event map!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 SCHEDULE: East - The Casamigos Stage presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 11:30am Shred 415 East Side 1:00pm Newvices 2:30pm Ghost Mirror 4:00pm Ajani Jones 5:30pm OQ 7:00pm White Mystery 8:30pm Amanda Huff 10:00pm Klassik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video