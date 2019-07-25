Milwaukee police mark the 1-year anniversary of fatal shooting of Officer Michael Michalski

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are marking the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Officer Michael Michalski. He was shot and killed by Jonathan Copeland Jr. on Wednesday, July 25 near 28th and Wright. Copeland is now serving a sentence of life without parole.

Officer Michalski and the Special Investigations Unit responded to the area near 28th and Wright for a suspect who was wanted for a violation of parole and possession of a controlled substance. A Facebook post on the Milwaukee Police Department Facebook page notes, “Officer Michalski and other members of the unit observed the suspect run into a home in the area at which time, officers entered the residence to search for the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds at police, striking Officer Michalski. Officers returned fire and ultimately took the suspect into custody.”

Michalski was 52 years old and a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. He left behind a wife, three sons and a host of family and friends.

The Facebook post on the MPD page also notes:

“Officer Michalski, thank you for your dedication to the Milwaukee Police Department and for fearlessly serving the residents in the City of Milwaukee. We will always miss you and we will never forget the ultimate sacrifice you have made to protect others.”