Missouri authorities narrow search for missing Wisconsin brothers to 78-acre property

BRAYMER, Mo. — Multiple agencies are involved in a search for two Wisconsin men missing in Missouri. Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel haven’t been seen since Sunday, July 21.

The brothers run a livestock farm in Shawano County. They were on a business trip to Missouri when they disappeared.

Their rental truck was found at a park-and-ride in Holt, but there were no signs of the men.

Officials said they narrowed their search to a 78-acre property in Braymer, Missouri — about 65 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Nick Diemel is the father of four kids. His wife, Lisa, said she knew something was off when Nick and Justin missed their flight home.

“Our oldest two, I think they understand the seriousness. The younger two, they just miss their dad. They cry for him. They ask where he is,” said Lisa Diemel, Nick’s wife.

The situation has also been hard on Justin Diemel’s girlfriend, Taylor.

“He’s got the biggest smile. He’s a loving uncle, a loving brother-in-law. His girlfriend Taylor, they’re a wonderful couple. They’re high school sweethearts. I know her heart is breaking as much as mine,” said Lisa Diemel.

The Diemel family said authorities obtained search warrants for phone records, and hoped to use GPS to pinpoint a location for the men.

Posters were up all around Missouri, asking anybody with information to contact police.

