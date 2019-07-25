× Police: 5-year-old shot, wounded in road rage incident near 44th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a 5-year-old was shot and wounded near 44th and Keefe during a road rage incident Thursday, July 25.

It happened Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m., when police said a minor traffic incident again resulted in shots being fired and another child being struck.

Police said the 5-year-old girl was in a vehicle being driven by her father, when the shooter exited his vehicle after verbally confronting the girl’s father. The shooter was seen firing shots at the victim’s vehicle as the father drove away.

MPD Inspector Terrence Gordon said the child suffered a minor graze wound, and was treated and released, adding, “Thank God.”

She was in the back seat of her father’s vehicle, and was the only passenger. Police said the girl’s father was being “very cooperative” with investigators, offering information on the shooter and the suspect vehicle.

“This is a traffic incident, and we’ve got gunfire erupting at a traffic incident,” added District Captain Willie Murphy. “It may happen in this neighborhood, but the implications are far reaching. A major driver for non-fatal shootings has been situations where tempers flare and we have fights or arguments. Use restraint. Talk to your friends, neighbors, loved ones.”

Police spoke out about the case Thursday afternoon:

This shooting happened in the wake of the July 13 road rage shooting that took the life of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris. It happened on the same day the suspect in that case, Antonio Bratcher, appeared in court for his preliminary hearing — and pleaded not guilty.

Harris’ death was the most recent of a young child in southeastern Wisconsin in recent weeks.

On June 22, a 5-year-old boy in Milwaukee died after prosecutors say his father punched him because he ate some of the cheesecake the man had gotten for Father’s Day. The father is charged with reckless homicide.

Another 5-year-old boy died in Milwaukee after authorities say he found a gun inside a home and killed himself. A 25-year-old man is charged with neglecting a child resulting in the June 18 death.

Authorities say a boy also 5 fatally shot himself on June 17 with a gun he found at a home in Kenosha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. He died at a hospital after being left there. Two men, both 24, have been charged — one of them with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.