Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault after a confrontation in Stockholm

Posted 9:24 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, July 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE --  Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault after a confrontation in Stockholm in June -- while Meek Mill's conviction is thrown out. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.