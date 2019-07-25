× Recognize him? West Allis police seek man who robbed Speedway twice in 2 days

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police on Thursday, July 25 asked for help identifying and locating a man who robbed separate Speedway gas stations in two days.

The first robbery happened early Wednesday, July 24 at the Speedway near 91st and National.

The second happened early Thursday, July 25 at the Speedway near 92nd and Oklahoma.

Police described the man as black, between the ages of 25 and 35. He was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys hooded sweatshirt and blue tennis shoes in both incidents.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact West Allis police.