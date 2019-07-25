× ‘Report any suspicious activity:’ East Troy police investigate report of ‘Peeping Tom’

EAST TROY — The Town of East Troy Police Department asked the community to be aware of their surroundings after a resident reported a “Peeping Tom.”

According to police, on Monday, July 22, around 9:50 p.m., a resident of the Horseshoe Subdivision reported a “Peeping Tom.” Based upon the investigation and the information provided, the Peeping Tom was believed to be a male.

The investigation was ongoing, and police asked residents of the community to always be aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspicious activity or persons in the neighborhood.