Silver Alert: Search is on for missing 79-year-old man from Neenah

NEENAH — A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Richard Tierney. He was last seen leaving his home in Neenah after packing bags. He left in a vehicle. Officials say due to a memory impairment, he is not supposed to be driving.

Tierney is said be driving a white, 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra (stock picture below) with Wisconsin license plates 737-WLZ. The rear bumper on the vehicle has screws and bolts holding a portion of the bumper together.

Tierney is described as a male, white, 6′ tall, weighing about 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He may have an eye patch.

In a similar incident in 2016, Tierney was located in the state of Kentucky.

If you have information that helps locate Tierney, you are urged to call the Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7109.