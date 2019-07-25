US Air Force Thunderbirds touch down in Milwaukee for Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — One of the most prestigious of all military aviation squadrons — the United States Air Force Thunderbirds — touched down in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 25.

The Thunderbirds flew into the 128th Refueling Wing, where they’ll gear up for their demonstrations in the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

The epitome of pride, professionalism and dedication, the Thunderbirds are made up of eight pilots, including Major Michelle Curran from Medford — just northwest of Wausau in north central Wisconsin.

It is her first season taking flight with the team. She tells us when she was growing up she didn’t know that serving as a fighter pilot was even an option and now hopes to inspire other young children to dream big.

“I think I’m in a unique position to really connect with the little girls in the crowd that see us do the show. Pretty much every show site I have little kids and moms dragging their kids up to me and saying, ‘look she just flew an airplane’ and a lot of the times the kids are just awestruck that I just did that,” said Michelle Curran, U.S. Air Force Thunderbird 6 pilot. “It’s an honor. It’s the motivation for me to keep doing this weekend after weekend.”

“America’s Ambassadors in Blue” will perform at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show both Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. They’ll fly as low as 200 feet, reaching speeds up to 600 miles per hour.