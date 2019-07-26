2-time fugitive Jonathan Pogreba to be sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Jonathan Pogreba, the man who ran from authorities, prompting two manhunts, will be sentenced Friday, July 26.

In the spring, Pogreba reached a plea deal in three separate cases filed against him. He was convicted of battery (domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon) and burglary of a building or dwelling in a case filed out of Waukesha County June 6, 2018, criminal trespassing to a dwelling out of Trempealeau County filed on Nov. 28, 2018, and felony bail jumping out of Waukesha County filed on Nov. 30, 2018. He was ordered to pay a fine in the Trempealeau County case.

Prosecutors said Pogreba prompted a weeks-long manhunt in the Town of Eagle in summer 2018 after his family described him beating his wife and threatening her with a gun before his son intervened, shooting toward Pogreba, who ran off.

In a statement to the judge, the daughter wrote, "We all believed my father had a plan to greatly harm and even kill our mother that day."

One of the kids said the son had "pulled a gun out four times on my father to protect us."

Pogreba later turned himself in at the Waukesha County Courthouse after 16 days off the grid -- but soon ran again. Court records showed Pogreba skipped a court hearing in Waukesha County in November 2018 after he was released on $150,000 bond in the domestic violence case in late October. Prosecutors said he cut off his GPS monitoring device he was required to wear after the domestic incident in Eagle. He was eventually spotted hiding in a hotel in Mukwonago, where he was arrested.

Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Waukesha County.