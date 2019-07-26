Air quality advisory issued for all lakeshore counties until 11 p.m.

AP Source: DL Mike Daniels reaches agreement with Detroit Lions

Posted 5:35 pm, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37PM, July 26, 2019

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 14: Defensive end Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the NFL game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on September 14, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Jets 31-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DETROIT — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Lions have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced. The 30-year-old Daniels, a former Pro Bowler, was released earlier this week after seven seasons with Green Bay. Daniels started nine games for the Packers last season.

The Lions have overhauled their defensive line after going 6-10 last season. Detroit added edge rusher Trey Flowers earlier in the offseason, and the Lions also return defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whom they acquired in a trade in the middle of last season.

Daniels made the Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2017 season. He finished last season on injured reserve after a foot injury.

