Brookfield man celebrates 100th birthday with 1 hole of golf

BROOKFIELD — A Brookfield man celebrated his 100th birthday out on the golf course.

Joe Augustine played one hole at Brookfield Hills Golf Course on Friday, July 26. He’s played for more than 70 years.

“I wish I could play nine holes but this was at least a taste of it,” said Augustine.

Augustine’s daughter and granddaughters both joined him — putting three generations out on the course.

Augustine says the secret to a long life is keeping your faith.

“God made it that way. I don’t think I had much to do with it,” said Augustine.

Augustine has been playing golf for more than 70 years. He and his family kept the celebration going Friday inside the clubhouse with cake.

