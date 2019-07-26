Drug suspects stuck in cocaine-filled shipping container call police on themselves

As Belgium experienced its hottest day on record on Wednesday, two men found themselves in a sticky situation — trapped in a shipping container full of cocaine, the men became so hot that they called the police on themselves.

Police were called to the port of Antwerp on Wednesday by the men, who were trapped inside a shipping container for several hours, a spokesman for Antwerp’s shipping police told CNN.

Temperatures rose to 102 Fahrenheit Wednesday, the hottest ever recorded in the country, according to the national weather service. Wednesday’s record was smashed a day later, with 105.2 Fahrenheit recorded, according to the UK’s Met Office.

“They called the police to get them out of there, because the container was locked from the outside,” a spokesman for Antwerp’s shipping police told CNN.

The police were in for quite a surprise. “They found a lot of cocaine inside the container,” the spokesman said.

The men are currently in custody, and police have opened an investigation.