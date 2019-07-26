× Firefighters battle garage fire that spread to house on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters were dispatched on Friday afternoon, July 26 to a garage fire in the neighborhood just southwest of 13th and Grange on the city’s south side.

The fire apparently started in the garage — and spread to the home on the property.

FOX6 News has learned two retired firefighters who live in the neighborhood alerted the homeowners that there was a fire in the garage — and those homeowners were able to get out of their house safely.

Due to the concern over the fire spreading to a second house, officials called in a second alarm.