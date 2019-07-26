‘Free, family event:’ The Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes off this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes off this weekend! Captain Michael Brewer and Major Raymond Geoffrey joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Milwaukee Air & Water Show (website)

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is Wisconsin’s premier free, family event of the summer and one of the top air shows in the Midwest. We invigorate the local economy, support our armed services, and encourage Milwaukee’s tourism.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will bring to Milwaukee and the surrounding areas the thrill of aerial and water-based acrobatics in a wholesome, family-friendly environment. We will instill fascination and love in our audience for the armed forces, aviation, and maritime fun while stimulating the local economy and highlighting the natural beauty of our scenic lakefront.