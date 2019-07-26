MCTS releases video of bus fire that happened at 76th and Layton in Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) released video from a bus fire that happened at 76th and Layton in Greenfield on July 4. This, as the investigation into this matter was closed on Friday, July 26.

A news release says MCTS, its insurance provider, and the Greenfield Police Department each performed thorough reviews and concluded that the fire was not criminal in nature. Due to extensive damage in the rear engine compartment, an official cause of the fire cannot be determined. However, based on all available evidence, officials believe a small rupture in a hydraulic hose likely caused vapor to leak and ignite on hot engine equipment.

PHOTO GALLERY

Seven passengers and one bus driver were on board at the time. No injuries were reported. Everyone was able to evacuate safely within 23 seconds of the bus stopping.

The news release says the driver, Donnell Maxey, had been employed by MCTS for 11 years. Officials say he followed proper company protocols and procedures in order to stop the bus and get his passengers to safety.

MCTS officials say the bus involved in the incident was approximately seven years old and had just underwent a regular maintenance inspection less than a month before the fire. Buses receive a full inspection every 6,000-6,500 miles. This particular bus still had 2,000 miles left to go before its next full inspection.

MCTS says it has nearly 375 buses that collectively travel more than 18 million miles per year. Officials say major mechanical incidents, like the bus fire, are extremely rare.