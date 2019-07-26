Milwaukee man who rescued people from burning building now in need of help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- A good Samaritan is in need of help himself. Juan Aguilera, who lives in Milwaukee, rescued people from a burning apartment building last year. Recently, he was critically injured in an accident on the job.

"I'm asking all the people for help because I had an accident," said Juan Aguilera, victim.

Aguilera may be down on his luck but his spirits are high. He spoke to FOX6 News via FaceTime from a hospital bed in Madison.

"I had two surgeries. I'm not able to walk right now," said Aguilera.

Aguilera was critically injured while on the job. He was delivering a hot tub to a Madison home when it fell and crushed him.

"I broke my left leg and I had surgery on my spinal chord. It's broke right now," Aguilera said. "Also, I have two broken ribs."

Aguilera was told he may never walk again. He's asking for help with medical expenses.

Just one year ago, Aguilera was the one helping others. Cellphone video captured the chaos as he ran into a burning apartment building at 43rd and Arthur, and rescued people inside.

"I helped up woman. She was in a wheelchair. We helped bring her down," said Aguilera.

Aguilera doesn't know what his future has in store but he's remaining optimistic others will be generous and his health will improve.

"Honestly, I have a lot of faith. I think I'm going to walk again," Aguilera said.

Aguilera says he doesn't know how long he'll be in the hospital, or what his life and medical needs will be when he gets out.

If you'd like to help Aguilera, donations can be made though a Facebook fundraiser page.