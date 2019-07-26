× MPD seeks Jordy Javier-Laureano, ‘a sexual predator that gained the family’s trust’

MILWAUKEE — An unsettling case remains without justice. Detective Efrain Cornejo with the Milwaukee Police Department said police have been searching for 39-year-old Jordy Javier-Laureano. He’s accused of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Police said the assaults started when the victim was 14.

“The person we are looking for is Jordy Javier-Laureano,” Detective Cornejo said. “He would be what we call a sexual predator that gained the family’s trust.”

Police said Laureano was dating a relative of the victim. Police got involved when she gave birth to a baby. Authorities were able to prove, through a series of DNA tests, that Laureano was the baby’s father. Police said they are aware Laureano has access to guns, which is why his unknown whereabouts are concerning.

“In my experience, sex offenders tend to re-offend,” Detective Cornejo said. “Jordy does have connections to the south side of Milwaukee.”

Locating him has been difficult. Authorities are aware of his strong connection to 25th and Orchard. There’s also information he may be hiding out in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“He also has connections to the Dominican Republic,” Detective Cornejo said. “I’m hoping the community can help us bring some justice to our victim.”

Laureano is 5’10” tall. He weighs 240 pounds.

Accusations like this don’t go away. Authorities ask that he do the right thing.

“I encourage that he turn himself in so we can take care of this situation,” Detective Cornejo said.

It’s now easier than ever to send a tip to the U.S. Marshals on a wanted fugitive. Officials recently launched the U.S. Marshal Service tips application available on Android and Apple devices. Submitting tips are safe, secure and anonymous.

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.