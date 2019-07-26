New traffic pattern: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South

FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2019

Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to County G from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to remove pavement markings and restripe. Traffic will also be shifted west onto the new concrete pavement between Ryan Road and County G. NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN SATURDAY MORNING

Detour:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street and County G to get around the closures

SATURDAY JULY 27 EARLY MORNING

**Ramps Opening I-94 EAST (SB) exit and entrance ramps at 7 Mile Road will reopen to traffic Friday morning by 7 a.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2019

Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) overnight full freeway closure from WIS 142 to County G in Racine County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance, pavement marking refreshing and placing shoulder aggregate.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, County G, and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

Other Area Projects:

Center Street Bridge UPDATE

SATURDAY JULY 27, 2019

Closure:

I-41/US 45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. to complete the bridge demolition.

TUESDAY JULY 30, 2019

Closure:

I-41/45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for girder erection.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to exit at WIS 100 (N. Mayfair Road). Continue north along Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street. Head west on Burleigh Street to I-41/US 45 northbound.

* WIS 119 (Airport Spur) Project (July 29 to Late Fall)

On Monday, July 29, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin bridge overlay work along WIS 119 (Airport Spur) in Milwaukee County. These overlays are to help maximize the bridges serviceable life. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall of 2019.

Project work will include:

Long-term single-lane closures along WIS 119 are scheduled to begin Monday, July 29.

In late September, the westbound WIS 119 bridge over Howell Avenue will close for approximately 30 days. Detour: Traffic leaving the airport can exit at Howell Avenue, and continue west on Grange Avenue to rejoin westbound WIS 119 at the nearby on-ramp.

Bridges over Howell Avenue (WIS 38) will have concrete overlays, joint replacement, and bearing replacement.

Bridges over 14th Street, 13th Street, 6th Street, and the Canadian Pacific Railroad will have polymer overlays applied.

There will also be pavement removals, base aggregate, HMA pavement, and concrete pavement associated with this project.

To help minimize traffic impacts heading to Mitchell International Airport, any temporary ramp closures or access changes are scheduled to occur during the overnight hours. Intermittent, overnight detours will be posted.