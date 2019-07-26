Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, July 25. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. near 64th and Silver Spring.

Police say the victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered two serious gunshots wounds after being shot by an unknown subject outside. The male suspect fled in a vehicle with another male.

The victim and a friend were able to flag down officers who were patrolling the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The exact circumstances are still under investigation at this time, however, it is possible it was an attempt robbery.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 13th and Atkinson.

Police say a 30-year-old man was driven to a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound. The circumstances of what occurred are still being investigated at this time.