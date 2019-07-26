Recognize these guys? MPD seeks help to ID suspects in burglary of business

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects who are wanted for a business burglary that occurred near 60th and Douglas on Wednesday, July 24.

The suspects stole property from the business around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect one is described as a male, black, with a medium brown skin complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue and black hooded sweatshirt with designs on the front and blue jeans.

Suspect two is described as a male, black, with a heavy build and a blue scarf covering his face. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Suspect three is described as a male with a thin build, wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and blue jean pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.