Samuel Galarza-DeJesus charged, accused of shooting man in knee after dispute in March

July 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Samuel Galarza-DeJesus, a man accused in a shooting that happened at a Milwaukee gas station, now faces a felony charge in connection with the incident. This, after he had been on the run for several months. Galarza-DeJesus, 22, faces a single charge of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened at a gas station near 16th and Rogers in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 16.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was parked at the gas station waiting for a call from his girlfriend. The complaint says Galarza-DeJesus walked up to the car. The man in the car told police Galarza-DeJesus “was upset and stated in Spanish, ‘You know what you are doing?'” The man told police he did not know what Galarza-DeJesus was talking about — but that Galarza-DeJesus looked like he wanted to fight. Apparently Galarza-DeJesus walked toward the man with a gun in his hand — and hit the man in the head with his gun. The complaint then says Galarza-DeJesus “then fired two shots, striking (the man) in his knee.” After the shooting, Galarza-DeJesus fled the scene — and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Milwaukee police recovered surveillance video that showed this incident. They identified Galarza-DeJesus from the license on his vehicle.

Court records indicate Galarza-DeJesus was taken into custody this month — and then made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, July 20. He is due back in court on July 29 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted on the charge, Galarza-DeJesus faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

