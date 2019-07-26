× ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for Season 4

NEW YORK — Hulu has renewed its dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a fourth season, CNN has learned.

The Emmy-winning series is based on author Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel and is set in, what the cast and writers argue, is a not-to-distant-future. In this world, the population has declined and the environment is in such a state that a group of religious extremists have overthrown parts of America to create a world where fertile women are forced into sexual servitude for the new ruling class.

Quotes from the book and the series, as well as these characters’ oxblood red dresses and white bonnets, have crossed over to become ubiquitous at protests of our current government.

Elisabeth Moss stars in the series as June, a handmaid and former happily married wife and mother, who narrates as she becomes more deeply involved in the resistance. Moss also executive producers along with Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Frank Siracusa and showrunner Bruce Miller. The series is produced by MGM Television.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is currently in its third season and airs Wednesdays on Hulu. A premiere date for Season 4 has not been announced.

The news of the renewal came during the streaming network’s presentation day at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California.

There, it was also announced that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be a special-guest star in the second season of comedian and creator Ramy Youssef’s semi-autobiographical dramedy “Ramy.” The new season will air in 2020. Ali is a current Emmy nominee for leading the third installment of HBO’s “True Detective.” He will also star in an upcoming version of the vampire movie “Blade.“