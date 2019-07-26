‘Tradition:’ German Fest celebrates German culture, tradition along the shoreline of Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- German Fest is back -- and Brian is getting a preview of the fun -- which includes sawing wood.

About German Fest (website)

Welcome to German Fest Milwaukee, Southeast Wisconsin’s premier German ethnic festival and “A Milwaukee Tradition”. Established in 1981, German Fest has been celebrating German culture and tradition along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. The fest is held during the last full weekend in July every year.

