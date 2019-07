LA CROSSE — There was something on the National Weather Service’s (NWS) radar in the La Crosse area on Thursday evening, July 25. But it was not rain or something else falling from the skies.

According to a post on the NWS’ Facebook page, what showed up on radar was a sizeable mayfly hatch.

“Anyone see any large numbers of those critters? We actually have quite a few at our office on the ridge top just east of La Crosse, which is relatively rare,” the post reads.