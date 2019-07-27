Fleming’s Steakhouse serves up delicious take on surf-n-turf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing says summer like a nice steak -- whether it's on the grill or on the stove top. Kelly and Luis from Flemings Steakhouse join FOX6 WakeUp to fix up a very special cut of steak.

1 Filet Mignon, 8 oz

1 TBSP Canola Oil

½ tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper

1 King Crab Meat Set

4 Campari Tomatoes, halved

1 oz. White Wine

1 oz. Butter

¼ tsp. Chopped Parsley

1 Lemon

Directions

· Pre-heat oven to 400⁰

· Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper

· Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat

· Place Canola Oil in sauté pan

· Place Filet in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms

· Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes

· Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature

· Add King Crab Meat Set to room temperature sauté pan

· Place over high heat and cook for 2 minutes

· Add tomatoes and cook for additional 1 minute

· Add White Wine to deglaze pan

· Remove from heat, add butter and parsley

· Swirl pan to melt butter

· Re-heat steak in broiler for 45 seconds

· Place steak in center of plate

· Place tomatoes in front right corner

· Top with King Crab shoulder meat

· Place King Crab Leg shingled, leaning on steak

· Garnish with seared lemon