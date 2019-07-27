Fleming’s Steakhouse serves up delicious take on surf-n-turf

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing says summer like a nice steak -- whether it's on the grill or on the stove top. Kelly and Luis from Flemings Steakhouse join FOX6 WakeUp to fix up a very special cut of steak.
- 1 Filet Mignon, 8 oz
- 1 TBSP Canola Oil
- ½ tsp. Kosher Salt
- ½ tsp. Black Pepper
- 1 King Crab Meat Set
- 4 Campari Tomatoes, halved
- 1 oz. White Wine
- 1 oz. Butter
- ¼ tsp. Chopped Parsley
- 1 Lemon
Directions
· Pre-heat oven to 400⁰
· Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
· Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat
· Place Canola Oil in sauté pan
· Place Filet in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms
· Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes
· Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature
· Add King Crab Meat Set to room temperature sauté pan
· Place over high heat and cook for 2 minutes
· Add tomatoes and cook for additional 1 minute
· Add White Wine to deglaze pan
· Remove from heat, add butter and parsley
· Swirl pan to melt butter
· Re-heat steak in broiler for 45 seconds
· Place steak in center of plate
· Place tomatoes in front right corner
· Top with King Crab shoulder meat
· Place King Crab Leg shingled, leaning on steak
· Garnish with seared lemon