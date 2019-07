MILWAUKEE — A man accused of killing two men and a dog was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday, July 26.

Robert Thomas, 32, was convicted at trial on multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors say a handgun linked Thomas to several crime scene in 2016 and 2017. That includes a fatal shooting at 37th and Locust, and another at 6th and Chambers.

Thomas was already a convicted felon at the time.