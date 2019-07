× Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office responds to 5 overdose deaths in 5 hours

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to five probable overdose deaths in five hours on Saturday, July 27.

The most recent call, the medical examiner’s office says, was an area near Plankinton Avenue and Michigan Street, for the probable overdose deaths of an adult male and adult female.

Since Friday, July 26 the medical examiner’s office has responded to nine probable overdose deaths.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday, July 29.