Police: 2 injured, 1 seriously, following hit-and-run crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were injured, one seriously, following a hit-and-run crash in Mount Pleasant early Saturday morning, July 27. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 32 near Hansche Road.

According to police, a caller advised the accident involved a truck and a red car — and the car was last seen heading southbound on STH 32.

When officials arrived on scene, they treated both occupants of the SUV. The passenger was transported to Ascension Hospital where she was later taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.

The operator of the SUV and a witness to the accident advised that a red colored vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 2000, was traveling southbound on STH 32 in the right lane. The SUV was traveling southbound on STH 32 in the left lane.

The driver of the SUV claims the red vehicle swerved into the left lane of traffic, causing the operator of the SUV to swerve to the left to avoid striking the vehicle. The SUV struck the center median, causing the operator to lose control. The SUV struck two signs and rolled over — ending in the ditch on the west side of STH 32.

The red vehicle continued southbound on STH 32. No contact was made between the SUV and the red car.

The operator of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was released. The passenger sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Froedtert Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.