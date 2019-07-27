‘Ridiculous:’ Bold bike bandit targets Riverwest 24 cyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERWEST -- A bold bike bandit showed up to a popular cycling event in Milwaukee called the Riverwest 24. The brazen robbery happened in broad daylight Saturday, July 27 and it was all captured on camera.

"Kind of ridiculous and appalling to me," said Colin Flanner, watched video.

The theft happened as the Riverwest 24 bike race was in full swing.

It was an isolated incident from the 24-hour race designed to bring neighbors together.

"While we call it a race, the race thing is secondary to the community building," said Katie Maedke-Hall, Riverwest 24.

Katie Maedke-Hall is an event organizer and learned of the brazen bike theft shortly after it happened near Center and Pierce Streets.

"I went to my organizer team right away to see what information was said," said Maedke-Hall.

Maedke-Hall says the bike was not missing for long.

"We had a hero in our midst in a way," said Maedke-Hall.

The bike was found by an alert rider after the violent attack was over.

"Another rider, from what I understand, saw a guy with the bike had recognized it. There was a lock on it and said we have the key to the bike and prove it's ours... and got it back," said Maedke-Hall.

It comes as relief for riders like Colin Flanner, who was alarmed by such a disturbing event unfolding during the community celebration.

"To see somebody just not here for it and having other motives is heartbreaking actually," said Flanner.

The bicyclist was not seriously injured. It's not clear if the suspect was taken into custody.