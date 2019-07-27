US Air Force Thunderbirds roar over Milwaukee for Air & Water Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you didn't see them you probably heard them if you were anywhere near Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday, July 27. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds put on quite a performance at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

People watched in awe as the Thunderbirds passed overhead. We saw high-flying formations, twists and turns with jaw-dropping moves.

The Thunderbirds not only look amazing but their sound is unlike anything else.

The performance was the perfect ending to an incredible day for some in the crowd who were sworn into the United States Air Force on Saturday.

FOX6 News met three family members who all took the oath together.

"When we were sworn in, I got to get a picture of the Thunderbirds. Just seeing them around, like role models almost," said Sylas Duehring, sworn in at Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

"It meant the world to me, just having my family out here and everything. Just knowing that I'm going to serve my country," said Daniel Nicoson, sworn in at Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

"We got sworn in by a three-star general, which is amazing to me," said Jaidyn Nicoson, sworn in at Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show continues Sunday, July 28. For more information, CLICK HERE.