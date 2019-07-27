Vigil held for Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri

BRAYMER, Mo. — A community more than 600 miles away, mourned two brothers from Wisconsin who are believed to be dead.

A candlelight vigil was held in Baymer, Missouri Friday night, July 26 for 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel.

Residents there say it’s been a tough week watching and waiting as investigators search the cattle farm belonging to Garland Nelson.

Nelson was charged with tampering a vehicle which was found abandoned at a park-and-ride 35 miles from his property.

The truck was rented by the Wisconsin brothers while on a business trip.

The two were reported missing on Sunday, July 21.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is planning to share updates on the investigation on Monday, July 29.