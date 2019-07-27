Wind wipes out world’s largest duck in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Weather threw a bit of wrench in plans at the Tall Ships Festival in Green Bay.

The massive inflatable duck — dubbed as the largest in the world — lost all of its air on Friday, July 26.

According to WLUK, the wind became too much for “Mama Duck,” and crews temporarily deflated her.

“You know the wind above us, you know I think what happened is what we’re feeling here on the ground, 40 feet up in the air it’s a lot gustier. When we were watching her head move, we weren’t feeling that same wind down here but we could see her head moving from the wind and we knew it was a lot stronger up there,” said Craig Samborski, duck’s owner.

Mama Duck was re-inflated and will be on display through Sunday at the Tall Ships Festival.