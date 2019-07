Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA--Ben Gabbey recently graduated from Muskego High School. He competed on the school swim team. Last season, Ben won the state title in the 100m breast stroke. In the summer he swims for the Waukesha Express. In the fall, Ben will swim for the University of Illinois at Chicago. Besides swimming as much as 4 hours a day for practice, he also has a summer job. Ben is a lifeguard at Browns Lake Beach at Fischer Park in Burlington.

