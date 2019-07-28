$347K+ firetruck caught fire ‘while on a test drive’ less than a month after it went into service

SNYDER, Texas — Who do you call when a firetruck catches on fire?

Firefighters in Texas had to put a fire on one of their own vehicles on Thursday, July 25, when the department’s newest firetruck became engulfed in flames.

The truck had been taken to a truck chassis manufacturer for warranty work, the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

“Apparently, while on a test drive by a mechanic, a tire caught fire from an as yet to be determined cause, and the vehicle sustained extensive damage,” according to the post.

The fire sparked a small grass fire, which briefly threatened six nearby mobile homes.

No fire department personnel were on board when the fire happened, and no one was believed to have been injured in the incident, the fire department said.

The truck was relatively new. It went into service on June 19, and cost $347,592.

Fire officials said they were working to find a replacement as of Sunday, July 28. The truck was covered under a warranty.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department is a nonprofit organization composed of about 35 people that work with the city’s municipal fire department, according to its website.