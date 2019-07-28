× ‘All over the road:’ Wisconsin Dells man arrested for 9th OWI offense with minor passengers

A 35-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI offense.

According to WMTV, Dane County officials received calls from other drivers, describing a vehicle that was “all over the road.”

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, a Dane County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Andrew Smejkal of Wisconsin Dells, headed westbound on Interstate 90. He was pulled over near the Town of Pleasant Springs.

Smejkal was arrested for a felony OWI, ninth offense, with passengers under the age of 16.

He was taken to a hospital, where a blood draw was obtained through a warrant.

Smejkal was booked into the Dane County Jail with additional charges of prohibited alcohol content and citations for expired driver’s license and expired plates.

Three minor children were released to other family members, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.